Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report $185.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. Avanos Medical posted sales of $185.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $743.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.09 million to $745.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $780.22 million, with estimates ranging from $775.17 million to $786.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after acquiring an additional 254,354 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after acquiring an additional 235,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. 579,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,635. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,048.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

