Avalanche Price Reaches $61.93 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $61.93 or 0.00134736 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $13.64 billion and approximately $2.78 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.41 or 0.00625252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014453 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.22 or 0.02621886 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.