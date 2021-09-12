Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 62 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,249 shares of company stock worth $70,006,553. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.00. 3,040,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.52. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

