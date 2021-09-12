Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after buying an additional 8,638,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after buying an additional 1,707,951 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,138,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,006,000 after buying an additional 1,333,188 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,671 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

