Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $276,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of DSI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,285. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $87.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

