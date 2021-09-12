Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,307. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $73.43.

