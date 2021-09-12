Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

DIS stock opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a PE ratio of 301.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.54.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.