Atria Investments LLC Has $25.18 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $403.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.01 and a 200-day moving average of $396.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

