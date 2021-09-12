Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,876,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

NYSE:CCI opened at $188.36 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.54.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

