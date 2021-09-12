Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

AVIR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 677,244 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

