ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on shares of ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $434.92 on Friday. ASM International has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $436.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.24.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

