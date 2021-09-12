Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce sales of $8.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 billion and the lowest is $8.48 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ARW opened at $114.71 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 58.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 94,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

