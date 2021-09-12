Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,421 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

