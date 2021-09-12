Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

