Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $353,000 Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 11.1% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $2,029,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 387,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,080,371.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,682,468 shares of company stock valued at $201,019,405. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

