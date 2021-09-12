Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enova International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 39.2% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $2,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $650,003 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE ENVA opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

