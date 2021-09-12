Arizona State Retirement System Has $359,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $110,093. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.