Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NXRT opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

