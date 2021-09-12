Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,191,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,764,000 after purchasing an additional 194,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,929 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 433,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MultiPlan by 40.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 545,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPLN opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

