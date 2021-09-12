Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $11.88 on Friday. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $444.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

