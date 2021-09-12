Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,461 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 128,289 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

ARCH stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.