Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

