AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Up 7.2%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.34 and last traded at $76.23. Approximately 21,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,077,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Get AppLovin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $2,612,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,569 shares of company stock worth $8,257,529.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,269,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,234,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,276,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.