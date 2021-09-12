AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Up 7.2%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.34 and last traded at $76.23. Approximately 21,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,077,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.
APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38.
In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $2,612,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,569 shares of company stock worth $8,257,529.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,269,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,234,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,276,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
