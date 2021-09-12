AntiMatter (MATTER) Market Cap Hits $13.02 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and $222,172.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,325,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

