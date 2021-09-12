Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $361.50 and last traded at $361.61. Approximately 6,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,160,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

Get Anthem alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.73. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Anthem by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.