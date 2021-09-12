Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Increased by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,840,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,941 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

