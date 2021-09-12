Anchor Market Cap Tops $10.19 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $12,440.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00063035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00165249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00044861 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

