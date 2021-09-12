AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post sales of $8.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $67.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 117,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

