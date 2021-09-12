Analyzing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89% CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than CCUR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

CCUR has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats CCUR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

