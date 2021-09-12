Analysts Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Price Target at $87.00

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after acquiring an additional 355,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,530 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. 904,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

