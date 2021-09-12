Analysts Set Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Target Price at $61.57

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after buying an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trinseo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.
