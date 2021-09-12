Analysts Set Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Target Price at $61.57

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after buying an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trinseo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 248,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,017. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.