Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 531.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

