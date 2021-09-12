Analysts Set IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Target Price at $110.67

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFO shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:INFO opened at $120.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

