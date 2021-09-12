Analysts Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Price Target at $51.86

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME stock opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -198.34 and a beta of -2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.21 and its 200-day moving average is $186.63. GameStop has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,985,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,985,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.