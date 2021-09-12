Analysts Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Target Price at $13.30

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

DVDCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $13.30 target price on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DVDCF remained flat at $$14.45 during trading on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

