Analysts Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target at $205.50

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

ALFVY stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.