Analysts Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target at $205.50

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
ALFVY stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $42.99.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
