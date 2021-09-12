Analysts Set 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) PT at $8.27

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGOPY. Cheuvreux began coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a $8.71 target price on 3i Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

TGOPY stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

