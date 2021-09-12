Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.34. Transcat reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRNS. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 26.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.26. 17,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $480.02 million, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62.

Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

