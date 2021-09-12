Analysts Expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.21. NIKE posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $163.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average of $146.22. The stock has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

