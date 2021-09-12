Analysts Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.38.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $438.49 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,902 shares of company stock worth $11,772,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 18.5% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 33.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

