Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $6,615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $4,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,668. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

