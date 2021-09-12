Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

