Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report sales of $271.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.10 million to $271.21 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $258.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. 1,136,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,280. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.50 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.