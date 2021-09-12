Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $2.31. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 337.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $10.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $148,417,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,193. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

