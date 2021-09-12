Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.11). Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

CMP stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 101,973.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

