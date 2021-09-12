Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $169.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.98. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Amundi bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,370,000. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $178,032,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

