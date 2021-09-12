Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

