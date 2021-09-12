Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $510.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,799 shares of company stock worth $37,321,239. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

