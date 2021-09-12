Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

