Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $475.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.35 and a 12 month high of $503.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

